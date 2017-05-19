Wild for learning from natives

WILD LESSON: Kirstan, from Geckoes Wildlife, introduces the pygmy crocodile to (L-R) Jorja, Oscar, Lachlan and Jazmin.

IT WAS not totally wild in the Year 5 classrooms at Sunshine Beach State School but a visit from Geckoes Wildlife certainly brought our local bush to life.

The fascinating and remarkable animals to view, learn about and touch included a bearded dragon, shingle back lizard, carpet python, ring tail possum, squirrel glider, tawny frog mouth and pygmy crocodile.

And the long-necked came in for plenty of attention in this truly hands-on science lesson, which had the learners enthralled.

The students have been examining the structural and behavioural features and adaptations that assist animals to survive in specific environments, so Geckoes was a wonderful way to learn close-up in a tactile way.

"I learnt so much about how animals adapt to their environments especially the magnificent green tree frog and the tawny frog mouth,” Jazmin said.

Ruby added: "My favourite animals were the long neck turtle and the shingle back lizard. I can't believe that I actually patted the baby crocodile and the carpet python!”

Year 5 teacher Ronda Richardson said learning activities, which included real-life demonstrations and hands-on opportunities, enriched learning experiences by stimulating curiosity.

Kirstan, the qualified instructor, had a wealth of knowledge to share and enjoyed watching the look of wonder on the kids' faces as they had their own personal encounters with the wildlife.

The final summary of this visit - it was a lively and wildly entertaining experience.