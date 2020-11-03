Menu
Dramatic video: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Melbourne
Wild scenes as Melbourne rally turns ugly

by Ally Foster and Natalie Brown
3rd Nov 2020 3:47 PM

Victoria Police are facing off with hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne, with capsicum spray already been used on some attendees.

Officers have formed a large ring around protesters who have gathered in a show of defiance against Melbourne's restrictions.

Photos from the scene show attendees washing their eyes out with water after police reportedly deployed capsicum spray.

It is understood dozens of people have now been arrested, with videos showing police officers dragging protesters away.

Over in NSW, it looks like more rules will soon be brought in for hospitality venues after the premier revealed her "patience was wearing thin" with businesses continually flouting the rules.

The NSW government is finalising plans that would require all hospitality businesses to move to a new mandatory QR code check-in system, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Under the new rules, venues in hotspot areas will also be required to have a COVID marshall at the entrance to ensure visitors check-in correctly and any venue that refuses to implement the new system could risk a $1000 fine.

NSW recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including one case of community transmission and two in hotel quarantine. Victoria recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

