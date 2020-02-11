Deadly sea snakes wash up on popular beaches

A WILDLIFE conservationist has called for beachgoers to be extra cautious as wild weather caused an increase in stranded sea snakes along popular dog off-leash areas.

Rhys Chapman Wildlife Services owner Rhys Chapman said the sudden downpour and rough surf conditions was another blow to the struggling species.

"We have definitely seen a few more strandings due to the lack of rain," he said.

"They drink freshwater from the ocean. There is little freshwater lenses that sit on top of the water and that is how they get hydrated and because of the lack of rain we have seen a few more dehydrated and a bit exhausted.

"And then as soon as we get big storms they get washed in with the big waves, so there's not really a let-off for the poor guys unfortunately."

THREAT: Rhys Chapman wants to remind people to be aware of sea snakes after a lack of rain and rough surf conditions has pushed them ashore. Picture: Warren Lynam

Mr Chapman said the highly venomous snakes were most commonly found along the rocky coastline from Noosa to Mudjimba, most of which included dog off-leash zones.

"Castaways Beach is honestly the most common spot we have been getting them and we do get a few at Mudjimba and Coolum," he said.

"And of course, it's all off-leash there.

"Most people see them and assume that it's deceased straight away and will poke it to see if it's alive, but I suggest if you spot one keep yourself and your pets away.

"Make sure no one else has their pets around it and call us straight away because they will appear lifeless."

The business owner said reporting sightings would also ensure the species' future development.

"There hasn't been a lot of study or knowledge for them, so we are just trying to get more knowledge about them to see what we can do to reduce how many get washed up on the beach or how we can get them back out there quicker and how well they do afterwards," he said.

"Records are that early and fresh on the sea snakes that every single report is vital, even if it's obviously deceased still report it to us because it is all important for records.

"It's early days on the study of sea snakes, so every little bit counts for those guys."