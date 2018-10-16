Wild week of weather in Noosa

DIRECT HIT: Reader Vic Jakes snapped this amazing photograph of a lightning bolt striking Cooroy Mountain during last week's wild weather.

WHAT a week of wild weather we've had - and there's more rain to come.

Hail pelted areas of Cooroy and Lake MacDonald on Monday afternoon and was followed by daily storms, torrential rain and flooded roads across the region.

By the end of the week, Noosa officially became one of Queensland's wettest places with 390mm bucketing down.

On Saturday alone 158mm was recorded in Noosa, while Tewantin and Eumundi each received 107mm.

The rain is forecast to continue until Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Michael Knepp said the wet weather was not unusual, and reflected conditions in October last year.

He said dry inland areas welcomed the wet weather, including Dalby which recorded its highest falls since 2003.