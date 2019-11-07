Wildlife calendar to aid RSPCA

CALENDAR: These kolas will feature in a 2020 calendar raising money for RSPCA's Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Artist: Kaye Millar.

A 2020 calendar featuring wildlife facing extinction is now on sale with profits from the calendar and sale of various original artworks to be donated to saving the lives of local birds and animals at the RSPCA’s Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Will You See Us Again? is an artistic reflection of endangered wildlife by Jo Fagan, Kerri McDonald, Kaye Miller and Jennifer Woodhouse from the Pen, Pencil, Pastel and Paint group at Noosa Arts and Crafts.

Corroboree frogs, the Sumatran tiger, the Australian sea lion, the African black rhino and the koala are featured in the calendar.

“Poaching by human hunters, logging, bushfires, gill netting are all contributing to the tragic loss of these animals,” Ms McDonald said.

Vicki Toomey, manager of the Eumundi centre, said the donation would greatly help with the work they do.

“The artists’ donation will be used to upgrade the surgical light in the examination room. We urgently need increased directional illumination,” Ms Toomey said.

Calendars cost $15 and can be bought at Noosa Arts and Crafts, Wallace House or phone 0412 407 510.