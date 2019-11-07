Menu
Login
CALENDAR: These kolas will feature in a 2020 calendar raising money for RSPCA's Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Artist: Kaye Millar.
CALENDAR: These kolas will feature in a 2020 calendar raising money for RSPCA's Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Artist: Kaye Millar.
News

Wildlife calendar to aid RSPCA

7th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

A 2020 calendar featuring wildlife facing extinction is now on sale with profits from the calendar and sale of various original artworks to be donated to saving the lives of local birds and animals at the RSPCA’s Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Will You See Us Again? is an artistic reflection of endangered wildlife by Jo Fagan, Kerri McDonald, Kaye Miller and Jennifer Woodhouse from the Pen, Pencil, Pastel and Paint group at Noosa Arts and Crafts.

Corroboree frogs, the Sumatran tiger, the Australian sea lion, the African black rhino and the koala are featured in the calendar.

“Poaching by human hunters, logging, bushfires, gill netting are all contributing to the tragic loss of these animals,” Ms McDonald said.

Vicki Toomey, manager of the Eumundi centre, said the donation would greatly help with the work they do.

“The artists’ donation will be used to upgrade the surgical light in the examination room. We urgently need increased directional illumination,” Ms Toomey said.

Calendars cost $15 and can be bought at Noosa Arts and Crafts, Wallace House or phone 0412 407 510.

2020 calender 2020 calenderrspca eumundi wildlife centre wildlife deaths
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

        Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

        News ‘Miracle baby’ Phoebe Finlay has ticked off one of her biggest life goals to date, competing in Noosa Special Triathlon.

        Orchestra’s spring concerts

        Orchestra’s spring concerts

        News Visit French vineyards and Spanish haciendas in musical form at two concerts.

        Noosa gig guide

        Noosa gig guide

        News Your guide to live gigs in Noosa for the week.

        Hospital chipping in dough for scones

        Hospital chipping in dough for scones

        News Seniors’ event to combat loneliness gets sponsorship to ensure its long-term...