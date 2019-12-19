Wildlife carer’s grim prediction following bushfires

WHILE there are many Peregian families dealing with the threat of damage to their homes due to the devastating fires, spare a thought for the many other lives that are at risk.

Our wildlife face significant dangers and sadly, for a lot of our local creatures, bushfires mean imminent death.

Trauma carer and Wildlife Australia co-ordinator, Rachel Lyons said her team did not yet have access to enter Peregian’s fire-affected areas due to safety concerns.

But once they got the green light to search for injured animals, she did not hold very high hopes.

“Some areas won’t be worth looking,” Ms Lyons said.

“There will be no chance of survival.”

Ms Lyons said the best case scenario for the many animals, including gliders, koalas and kangaroos, was that the fire was a lower intensity in some of the more populated areas.

“That would mean there may be some hope for some of the creatures,” she said.

Even if the animals survive the initial impact of the fire, the wildlife trauma carer said the aftermath of the bushfires was just as challenging.

“It’s not just burns, but smoke inhalation and heart problems after the fire,” Ms Lyons said.

“Up to tens days after, we are still euthanasing kangaroos with burns to their feet and hands.”

The Wildlife Australia co-ordinator said wildlife hospitals are extremely grateful for any monetary contribution from the public.

“They would definitely be put to good use,” Ms Lyons said.

“Treating a koala can cost upwards of $8000,” she said.

“They can be in hospitals for months and months.”