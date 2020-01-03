Menu
Australia Zoo celebrates treating its 90,000th patient as other regions in the country endure fires.
Wildlife hospital busier than ever as regions burn

3rd Jan 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
WILDLIFE carers working around the clock have celebrated a major milestone on the Sunshine Coast as other regions endure catastrophic conditions.

Australia Zoo carers have treated their 90,000th patient, a young platypus found underweight without his mother, since opening in 2004 with Terri Irwin saying her late-husband would be proud.

The little monotreme, affectionately named Ollie, was now recovering in the Wildlife Hospital and will be released back into the wild.

Ollie the platypus is recovering at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital as its 90,000th patient.
"Luckily for Ollie, he has had an amazing team of vets, nurses and carers supporting him on his road to recovery and his future is looking very bright," Mrs Irwin said.

Mrs Irwin said the hospital has seen the huge impacts of fires across New South Wales and Queensland and it was important their work continued.

"We've seen animals suffering from fires, drought and disease and our team is busier than ever. To have treated 90,000 patients since opening in 2004 is an incredible feat and Steve would be so proud," she said.

"It is important for us to all do our part to ensure we can live harmoniously alongside our precious wildlife.

"Everyone can help wildlife in their backyards by putting out compost scraps, a shallow container of water, and shelter areas this bushfire season."

If you see an animal in need, call 1300 ANIMAL.

