Menu
Login
Many native animals could be injured as a result of the fire burning at Cooroibah. Pic: Tricia Watkinson.
Many native animals could be injured as a result of the fire burning at Cooroibah. Pic: Tricia Watkinson.
News

Wildlife victims of Noosa fire will need our help

Michele Sternberg
9th Nov 2019 8:00 AM

WILDLIFE carers are urging locals to pack a cardboard box and a towel in their cars today, just in case they come across wildlife injured in the Cooroibah blaze.

While many residents had time to grab their pets, native animals have been left to fend for themselves.

“People can absolutely bring any injured native animals in to us or give us a call on 5442 8057 for advice,” said a spokesperson from the Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

“It’s a great idea for people to have a cardboard box and a towel in the car if they do find anything.

“Just scoop the animal up gently with a towel, wrap it up covering its head and keep it calm, then either give us a call or bring it into the centre.”

Injured animals to be on the lookout for include kangaroos and wallabies, koalas, echidnas, lizards and possums.

The Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is at 1114 Eumundi Noosa Rd, Eumundi. Phone 5442 8057.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury items under the hammer in home sell-off

        Luxury items under the hammer in home sell-off

        News Most people have a garage sale to get rid of unwanted items - not this Sunshine Beach home owner.

        Take a deep breath Teewah, but keep the doors and windows closed ...

        Take a deep breath Teewah, but keep the doors and windows...

        News Teewah fire alert latest as Jimna fire flares in hinterland forest.

        Heat stress warning as temps soar

        Heat stress warning as temps soar

        News The RSPCA is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their animals as Queensland...

        Noosa’s 35 degree sizzle sparks another extreme fire alert

        Noosa’s 35 degree sizzle sparks another extreme fire alert

        News Noosa hot weather alert sparks warning from fireys not to use outdoor machinery