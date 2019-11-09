Wildlife victims of Noosa fire will need our help

Many native animals could be injured as a result of the fire burning at Cooroibah. Pic: Tricia Watkinson.

Many native animals could be injured as a result of the fire burning at Cooroibah. Pic: Tricia Watkinson.

WILDLIFE carers are urging locals to pack a cardboard box and a towel in their cars today, just in case they come across wildlife injured in the Cooroibah blaze.

While many residents had time to grab their pets, native animals have been left to fend for themselves.

“People can absolutely bring any injured native animals in to us or give us a call on 5442 8057 for advice,” said a spokesperson from the Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

“It’s a great idea for people to have a cardboard box and a towel in the car if they do find anything.

“Just scoop the animal up gently with a towel, wrap it up covering its head and keep it calm, then either give us a call or bring it into the centre.”

Injured animals to be on the lookout for include kangaroos and wallabies, koalas, echidnas, lizards and possums.

The Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is at 1114 Eumundi Noosa Rd, Eumundi. Phone 5442 8057.