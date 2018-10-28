Will Anderson making his way to Noosa

AUSSIE comedian Wil Anderson travels the world performing comedy to sold-out crowds and next on his list is Noosa.

It's often said that Anderson makes comedy look effortless but he works pretty hard at making it appear that way.

It's a little known fact that Anderson started his career in newspaper journalism before venturing into stand-up comedy.

Over the past 20 years he has become one of the world's finest stand-up comedians, headlining comedy festivals in Australia and across the globe.

The superlatives bandied around in the name of promoting comedians can sometimes feel over the top but in the case of Anderson, the praise has been hard-earned.

Anderson has a reputation for delivering an outstanding, brand-new hour of comedy every year and Wilegal promises to be his best and most fascinating show yet.

Last year he took a flight to Wagga Wagga and a funny thing happened to him on the way to the show.

Wilegal is a brand-new hour of comedy all about that fateful day and will tour the country across 2018, with shows added in Bendigo and Pakenham today.

It promises to be an arresting hour of hilarity about being arrested.

Anderson has won the People's Choice Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival a record six times.

His Noosa gig on Saturday, November 17, from 7.30pm at The J is sure to be popular so make sure you book your tickets early.