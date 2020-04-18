'Will be more': Three more deaths brings national toll to 68

Australia's death toll has jumped to 68 after three new deaths were announced today, with Tasmania's premier warning more people will die.

An 83-year-old Queensland man, who was a passenger on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, died in a Sydney hospital and 74-year-old man died in Tasmania's northwest.

A 58-year-old woman died in Tamworth Hospital in NSW. The cause of her infection is still under investigation.

"On behalf of the entire New South Wales community, I want to express my sympathy, and the community's sympathy, to the families of those two people," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

NSW has recorded 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 2936.

The third death was in Tasmania, with the state recording its eighth death.

The deceased, a 74-year-old man, died in the state's northwest.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said "unfortunately" he thinks this won't be the last death from the virus.

"We want to work with you, but importantly, now we have been in this for the weeks that we have, there should be no excuse from anyone for not understanding what those rules are. We simply cannot become complacent," he said during a press conference.

"Eight deaths are too many and unfortunately I think there will be more. I think we need to ready ourselves for that.

"So, please don't become complacent, please do everything that you can."

The state has also confirmed four new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Tasmania to 188.

"Two of those were healthcare workers and what is a former patient at the Northwest Regional Hospital and another is a close contact of the previous case," he said.

"I know that the measures that we have put in place in terms of the quarantine on the north-west coast have appeared to be extreme but they are necessary and I'm confident that these four new positive cases were all in quarantine."

More than 80 of Tasmania's COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital at Burnie, with dozens of workers among them.

Tasmania now has the highest death toll in the country behind NSW and Victoria.

All eight deaths in the state have occurred in less than three weeks, the premier said.

There are more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1319 in Victoria, 1014 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 541 in Western Australia, 188 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

