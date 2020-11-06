Will forbidden bar finally be quenching thirsts?

This purpose builtt distillery bar is just waiting to serve it up in style to local patrons.

Having launched legal action against Noosa Council for refusing to allow it to operate its swish $28,000 bar with the $9000 brass bench top, the owners of the 20 20 Distillery at Cooroy may soon be shouting “drinks all around” to its tour parties.

Brian and Nadia Bedding are hoping councillors at the November round of meetings decide to support council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle’s recommendation to settle their Planning and Environment Court appeal.

Council planning staff have negotiated a set of operating conditions for the Taylor Crt distillery bar which includes reduced bar operating hours and having a courtesy bus available during opening hour to overcome its “isolated” location.

Council refused the Beddings’ application in March partly on the grounds that it was an inconsistent use and was outside the Cooroy business area.

Ms Coyle said the proposed 55sq m bar, which would seat 20, had initially proposed to operate 3pm to midnight on Fridays and midday to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

The latest recommendation put forward by the Beddings is for the bar to open Friday from 3pm to 8pm and weekends and public holidays 12pm to 8pm.

20 20 Distillery owner Brian Bedding is looking to reach an agreement with Noosa Counccil to open up his bar in Cooroy.

Ms Coyle said the applicant advised council the tasting bar was an integral ancillary part of the business model to provide cash flow to support the distillery’s wholesale operation.

“The bar will allow products to be showcased to drive retail sales that in turn is expected to increase wholesale production,” she said.

“The applicant has clearly demonstrated that the primary use of the site will remain as industrial and the bar will operate in an ancillary manner to the distillery.”

Ms Coyle said the proposed bar will not compromise the operations of surrounding industrial tenancies and residential properties in the area because of the free oncall courtesy bus proposed for patrons.

The 20 20 Distillery would also not be allowed to become a local general watering hole as it would only serve patrons who have made tour bookings or table bookings limited to two hours.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic products would be limited to only those produced by the distillery and there would no televisions displaying sports, music videos or news, while the only edible offerings would be finger food.

The Sunshine Coast Daily contacted Mr Bedding today who declined to comment until after councillors vote on the proposed negotiated settlement.

Back in March, Mr Bedding told the Daily: “All we’re really trying to do is sell our products and do a similar thing to what they already allow Fortune Distillery to do in Noosa, and Noosa Brewery, and all the other boutique breweries around.”

“That way I can sell a gin and tonic, rather than just giving out a 15ml shot.”