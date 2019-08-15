Menu
Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally have unfollowed one another on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
TV

Will & Grace stars in reported feud

by Staff writers
15th Aug 2019 6:42 AM

Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally have unfollowed each other on Instagram and left cryptic messages suggesting they are no longer friends.

The stars, who play Grace Adler and Karen Walker on the hit sitcom, have sparked speculation that a falling out was the reason behind the shock cancellation of the show.

Debra Messing as Grace Adler and Megan Mullally as Karen Walker. Picture: Stan
Mullally, 60, also posted a cryptic message in a since-deleted Instagram post, hinting at the issues between the pair.

"One of the best feelings is finally losing your attachment to somebody who isn't good for you!" she wrote.

 

 

Mullally also posted, "Don't ask people for directions if they've never been where you're going!"

Messing meanwhile uploaded a post calling for fans to vote for Will & Grace for the Emmys but failed to tag Mullally.

(L-R) Actors Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Eric McCormack announce the Will & Grace reboot in 2017. Picture: Getty
Their co-stars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes still follow both women and they follow them back.

It follows the surprising news that the rebooted Will & Grace would not be returning for another season despite decent ratings.

 

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled,once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all. ❤️

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

 

Messing was cast as interior designer Grace Adler when they show began in 2006.

She lived with her gay best friend, Will Truman, with Mullally playing her alcoholic assistant, Karen Walker.

Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack when Will & Grace first aired. Picture: Supplied
The show ran for eight seasons before being rebooted in 2017.

Fans were left devastated that Messing and Mullally may longer be friends.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

debra messing megan mullally will & grace

