Blues great Paul Gallen believes the NSW backline will dominate their inexperienced Queensland rivals in the State of Origin series opener.

The Maroons have been hurt by a number of injuries to key backline personnel while the Blues are flush with in form stars out wide.

"I'm feeling very confident," Gallen said on Wide World of Sports radio.

"This Blues side it's just too good. They've got too much skill. They are all over them.

"I just look at every position and I think that NSW are better in every position."

However Gallen admits that Queensland have enough firepower in their forwards to challenge the NSW pack.

"Queensland have got a fantastic forward pack I'll give them that," Gallen said.

"Josh Papalii and Christian Welch they are two of the best front-rowers in the game without a doubt.

"And young Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is outstanding at lock forward, but it is his first game. Cohen Hess he has been pretty up and down for the last few years for the Cowboys, but Felise Kaufusi is outstanding."

Gallen believes the Blues could be vulnerable due to the inexperience of their front row, but if they can set a platform upfront then the brilliant Blues backs will run riot.

Jack Wighton and Luke Keary at Blues training.

"The most inexperienced part for NSW is the boys in the middle," Gallen said.

"Daniel Safiti has only played two games and Junior Paulo is on debut.

"That is a big job for those two guys. They need to win that battle. If they win that battle early on and limit the amount of go-forward that these Queenslanders get, I just can't see that backline threatening our backline.

"On the other hand if the Blues get some space and a couple of six against and some field position, I just think that Blues backline will tear them apart."

Originally published as 'Will tear them apart': Gal pinpoints where Blues will punish Maroons