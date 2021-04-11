William and Harry to walk behind Philip’s coffin

Flowers Laid at Windsor Castle in Tribute to Late Prince Philip

Prince Harry will walk alongside his brother Prince William at their grandfather's funeral in a show of solidarity for Prince Philip.

The brothers' strained relationship will be set aside for the day to honour the Duke of Edinburgh.

They will join their father Prince Charles, 72, in a procession behind the coffin of Prince Philip, who will be transported in a specially modified Land Rover.

Prince Philip, talks to his grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry following The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 2006. Picture: AP

The touching gesture echoes the heartbreaking scene from Princess Diana's funeral, when Prince Philip joined his grandsons as they walked behind their mother's coffin with their father and uncle.

It is said that Prince Philip was concerned that William and Harry might regret not following Diana's cortege and told them the night before the funeral "I'll walk if you walk".

According to media reports, until Prince Philip's encouragement, William and Harry were unsure whether they wanted to walk behind Diana's coffin, a move which is still controversial years later.

Prince Harry was expected back in Britain on Sunday to ensure he can comply with coronavirus isolation rules.

The 10-hour flight from California to London was expected to be a sombre homecoming for the Duke of Sussex.

He will travel alone because his wife, Meghan, 39, was advised by doctors not to fly due to her pregnancy.

Both The Sun and The Mirror reported that the brothers would join in the procession on the front pages of their Sunday editions.



Earlier, a Buckingham Palace spokesman had refused to be drawn on whether Prince Harry would take part.

The spokesman had said full details would be revealed on Thursday.

Prince Harry has said that he and Prince William were on "different paths".

He also claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that his brother was "trapped" in his royal role.

