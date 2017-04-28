William to bring his sharp wit to Queensland Day

A REDCLIFFE boy and one of state's favourite characters will take to the stage to add colour to the Behind Queensland's Words, Noosa's 2017 Writer's Festival and Queensland Day celebration on June 10.

Celebrated author, columnist and award-winning actor William McInnes is part of the line-up alongside conservationist Bob Irwin and Black Mountain songstress Jeunae Rogers in an event which will bring to a close the five-day celebration of Queensland.

"Not only is McInnes a household name for his film and TV career - he's won two Logies and an AFI Award - but his literary works, too, have a huge following,” Noosa library officer Liz Bleechmore said.

"We're thrilled to welcome him to Noosa.”

McInnes's insights on Australian life have earned him a reputation as one of the nation's most popular writers and his audiences can look forward to that trademark humour and witty anecdotes, which have made his books such a success.

"Bob Irwin is also sure to delight. A passionate conservationist, he'll introduce the audience to some special guests of the reptile variety as he chats about his book,” she said.

"Whether you're an adult interested in conservation, a child with a love of animals or a teenager who grew up watching Steve Irwin, his father, Bob, is a must-see,” Ms Bleechmore said.

Black Mountain musician Jeunae Rogers will entertain with her mellow mix of soul, jazz and folk music, inspired by the local area.

"The Pop-up Book Shop will be another highlight - it's a place where authors will meet and chat with the public and network with other authors.

"Zane Hacker, Shelley Davidow, Emily Larkin, Andrew King and Ian Mansfield are among the local authors confirmed.

"All events are free, and, like last year's event, Behind Queensland's Words 2017 presents a fantastic opportunity to hear from some accomplished national writers and meet talented local wordsmiths as well,” Ms Bleechmore said.

Behind Queensland's Words: A Celebration of Queensland Day is part of the Queensland Government's Queensland Day celebrations June 2-10.

For more information, visit www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au or phone

5329 6555.