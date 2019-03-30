William Tyrrell had ‘black eye’ before vanishing

William Tyrrell’s mother said she was “a bit worried” about him during their last face-to-face encounter a few weeks before he disappeared.

Documents presented to the inquest and obtained by news.com.au detail the birth mother's interview with officers, in which she claimed the three-year-old had a black eye and was skinny the last time she saw him, during a supervised visit at Macquarie Centre on August 21, 2014.

In a witness statement dated 14 September 2014 - two days after he vanished from a Kendall home on the NSW mid-north coast - William's mother said a Salvation Army worker who supervised her visits with the boy called her to confirm their meeting and told her he had a black eye.

According to her statement, he said the incident occurred when the boy was "climbing up on" his foster father and "lost his balance".

"When I saw William at the Macquarie Centre I could still see a faint bruise near his eye," his mother said.

"This visit was pretty busy because there were a lot of kids around. Plus there were the three people supervising which made it busy. They followed us everywhere."

Overall, she said this was a "good visit".

However, she expressed concern about the boy's weight, noting she was worried he's "a bit too skinny".

"It's hard because I don't know the carers, I don't know where they live and I never get to see them. I don't want to come across as though I am blaming them or being mean, but it's just been really hard."

William Tyrrell, 3, went missing on September 12, 2014.

On the morning of William's disappearance, his biological mother said she had gone to the shops in Granville and Blacktown with her daughter, while her partner stayed home. She said the man - William's biological father - was there when she arrived back at the house, at close to 4pm.

She said police arrived at the property to inform her of William's disappearance and search her home shortly after.

Earlier this week, William's biological father spoke publicly for the first time about his son's disappearance, saying he had a "feeling" on the morning before his son vanished that "something doesn't feel right".

The 33-year-old told the inquest into his son's disappearance that he had woken early on September 12, 2014 and felt sick and didn't want to go to work.

"I do remember having that feeling, sensing something was wrong. (It's) making me sound crazy."

The court heard that around 5am on the day, the man's mother had received a phone call from him. Her son had told her "something doesn't feel right".

The William Tyrrell inquest will resume in August.

It wasn't until about 4pm when police knocked on the couple's door and asked if they had William with them that they knew something was wrong, the man said.

At first the police thought the young male child with the couple was William, but instead it was his younger brother.

After being told that his son William was missing, the father said: "He's f***ing what?"

The birth father told the inquest he blamed welfare authorities for his disppearance, saying "they f***ed up" in dramatic evidence by both the missing toddler's biological parents.

He recalled he was smoking a cigarette in the back yard when police hammered on the door and told his then partner that William had vanished.

"They f***ed up. The minister has a duty of care to keep him safe until 18."

