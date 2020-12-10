Menu
Australian surf star Julian Wilson has gone into an elimination round after his first heat in the Pipe Masters in Hawaii. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Surfing

Wilson falls flat in first Hawaii hit out

Natalie Wynne
10th Dec 2020 12:06 PM
Coolum surfer Julian Wilson has gone through to sudden death elimination in round two of the Pipe Masters in Hawaii.

The 32 year old jumped back into the water on Thursday for the first stop of the 2021 Championship Tour.

Wilson started the first heat with a glimpse of his former self but just couldn’t find his form as Griffin Colapinto reigned supreme.

The US product notched up a combined 11.40 to take out the heat while Brazil’s Miguel Pupo came in second with a 7.97.

Wilson managed to surf just three waves during the round to pick up a combined score of 3.46.

He goes straight through to round two’s elimination where he will meet fellow Aussie Ethan Ewing and newcomer Miguel Tudela from Peru.

