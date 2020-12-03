Wilson hits Hawaii to reignite world championship dream

Coolum surfer Julian Wilson has landed in Hawaii as his quest for a world title kicks off.

The 32 year old shared a video of himself on social media undergoing a coronavirus test as he prepared to jump back into the water for the first stop of the 2021 Championship Tour.

The upcoming season will be the beginning of a new era for the tour after coronavirus ravaged last season’s events.

New locations have been added and a new schedule released, with the season set to culminate at Lower Trestles in September next year.

The top five men and top five women on the leaderboard at the end of the regular season will head to the US for a one-day, winner-take-all shot at the title.

Wilson will be hoping for a solid start after surfing in just one competition in 2020 – the Tweed Coast Pro where he picked up 5th place.

The road to the WSL finals starts for the women with the Maui Pro from December 4 to 15 and for the men, the Pipe Masters from December 8 to 20.