Wilson still has a shot at the world championship

SURFING: A former coach of Julian Wilson believes the world No.3 is in the form of his life, leading into the pointy end of the season.

Sunshine Coast-based Graham Endersby applauded the 29-year-old for his triumph at the Quiksilver Pro France on Saturday, which reignited his claims for the Championship Tour title.

"I don't think I've seen anyone been so consistent and fluent in their aerial attempts. It was a display for the ages.” he said.

"Under pressure in every round, he made really good decisions.”

Wilson beat compatriot Ryan Callinan 15.24 to 14.23 in the final after toppling ratings leader Gabriel Medina with a perfect 10 in the semi-finals.

"He's surfing the best I've ever seen him surf, that's for sure,” Endersby said.

Endersby, who mentored Wilson as a youngster, caught up with him at a recent grommets coaching session at Peregian Beach.

It was there he sensed a fierce determination from the Coolum Beach product.

"When he's here (on the Coast) we do it (the coaching) together and then he'll go out for a surf,” he said.

"And I was absolutely blown away by his small wave act. He was just so coiled and looking so sharp and hungry.”