Wilson’s Hawaii hopes on hold as Covid strikes

Natalie Wynne
14th Dec 2020 9:54 AM
Coolum surfer Julian Wilson’s quest for a world title has hit a snag with round one of the championship tour suspended due to COVID-19.

The World Surf League halted competition at Oahu after several positive COVID-19 test results for staff members, including CEO Erik Logan, were received.

Surf league officials said in the announcement they were working closely with health authorities and “prioritising the safety of the athletes, staff and surrounding community above all else”.

Round two: When heavy rain will smash Coast again

Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell confirmed in a release “the city has been in contact (with) the World Surfing League as they shared the news today that five individuals have tested positive with the coronavirus”.

“The WSL has been in contact with the State Department of Health, and quickly took the appropriate action by suspending activity, making health and safety a top priority,” the statement said.

Wilson alongside fellow Sunshine Coast surfers Keely Andrew and Isabella Nichols remain in Hawaii.

