Australian surf star Julian Wilson pictured at Merewether Beach. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Surfing

Wilson’s Pipe dreams over after elimination

Natalie Wynne
18th Dec 2020 10:27 AM
Coolum surfer Julian Wilson’s Pipe dream is over, after he was eliminated from the prestigious world tour event in Hawaii.

The Sunshine Coast product, who also has a base in Merewether, New South Wales, was eliminated from the Pipe Masters.

The 2021 championship tour restarted today at Oahu after it was suspended for several days due to COVID-19.

Several World Surf Tour staff members, including CEO Erik Logan, tested positive at the weekend.

Wilson, 32, managed to avoid sudden death elimination in round two due to newcomer Miguel Tudela pulling out with injury concerns.

But that’s where his luck ran out.

Wilson falls flat in first Hawaii hit out
Wilson’s Hawaii hopes on hold as Covid strikes

The Coolum Beach product met fellow Aussie Jack Robinson in round three.

Wilson managed a 3.50 and a 6.67, for a combined total score of 10.17.

It just wasn’t enough to edge out Robinson who finished with a combined score of 17.73.

Wilson was eliminated in 17th place and picked up 1,330 competition points.

Next stop on the tour for both the men and women is the Sunset Open, to be held in Hawaii on January 19.

