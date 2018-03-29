Wilson's true grit will be on show at Bells

SURFING: Julian Wilson is prepared to compete through the pain of a busted shoulder again with the world tour resuming at Bells Beach, swell permitting.

The 29-year-old from Peregian Beach stunned observers to win the season-opening event on the Gold Coast earlier this month despite nursing the injury throughout.

It's not any better or worse heading into the second event of the 11-stop Championship Tour, according to his brother and manager Bart.

"I think he said it was about 75per cent or 80per cent going into Snapper (Rocks) and it's probably fair to say he'd be around the same for Bells.”

So this should be another taxing event for last year's world number three.

"There will be a bit of discomfort, for sure,” Bart said. "It's a long road to full recovery and to 100per cent free movement and (being) pain free.”

Bart said Julian could surf with a nothing-to-lose approach in Victoria.

"I think he's enjoying the underdog kind of role with no expectations and no pressure to perform with

the injury and with everything else going on with the new bub (Olivia was born on February 28),” he said.

"There is some confidence coming off the back of a win (at the Gold Coast) but still because of the situation with the shoulder, it still feels like he's a long-shot and he's got to try and pull a rabbit out of the hat to make some heats.”

Julian suffered the injury - a ruptured AC joint - in a mountain biking accident near Newcastle in late January. With some strict rules surrounding medication, Bart said Julian has opted to avoid them.

"He prefers to just tough it out and get through it rather than risk anything going wrong with painkillers.”

Bart said the conditions at Bells Beach shouldn't necessarily make it harder for Julian.

"Once he's in a jersey and once he's out there I don't think there's any real sort of thought about trying to steer away from situations,” he said.

"They're not really threatening waves.

"If it gets big then there's always the risk of getting in an uncomfortable position with a heavy bit of water falling on you but as long as he can navigate his way on and off the jet-ski without any awkward jolts then I think once he's on the wave he should be fine.”

And the location is one with which he is familiar.

He has family roots there, on his mother Nola's side, and has been competing there since he was a junior.