Wily Fox the calm in the storm as he prepares to step aside

JOB WELL DONE: Council's Fox Rogers hands over the LDMG co-ordinator reins to Carl Billingham, in the presence of Trevor Butterfield (left) and Rob Frey of Noosa Fire Station. Contributed

WHEN you are Noosa's go-to man in the Local Disaster Management Group, it seems to pour down by the bucket load rather than rain - often in the dead of night.

Such was the case for the retiring LDMG co-ordinator Alan "Fox” Rogers back in 2007 when the Noosa River ran wild after downpours of biblical proportions.

"My predecessor told me he hadn't had to co-ordinate a major response to a disaster for nearly eight years, so I thought it sounded like a pretty cruisy role,” he said.

"The August flood of 2007 was my first real wake-up call. We had more than 900mm of rain fall in the upper reaches of the Noosa River, resulting in flood waters raging through the Boreen Point camping ground in the middle of the night - it was an experience I won't forget.”

The highly regarded Mr Rogers, who is set to finish up with the council in December, has just completed his final LDMG disaster preparedness exercise and has formally handed his LDMG role over to council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham.

Mr Rogers has kept cool under pressure through floods, fires, cyclones and even oil spills.

He helped steer the Sunshine Coast's regional response to the 2009 oil spill that affected most of Southeast Queensland's coastline, the 2011 and 2012 floods plus Cyclone Oswald in 2013.

A new LDMG was set up after after Noosa Council's de-amalgamation, with Mr Rogers back in charge.

"The local disaster co-ordinator role is a challenging one,” he said.

"You have to put the community and their safety first, as well as trying to make sense of often conflicting information and planning 24 to 48 hours ahead.

"The other major component of the job is to ensure there is good communication with the public to let them know what is going on and also between the emergency agencies themselves.

"I have gained a huge amount of respect for the emergency services and those people who are out there on the front line putting others first in times of crisis to make sure the community is safe - they do a fantastic job.”

Mr Rogers said residents could make it easier for these responders if they had an emergency plan for individuals, families, community organisations and businesses.

"Fox has already passed on some pearls of wisdom - namely 'stay calm and carry on',” Mr Billingham said.