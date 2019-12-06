Win a Santa photo prize pack

Grace visited Noosa Civic and met Santa. If you want to win a photo prize pack, make sure you enter before Friday, December 13.

Santa has arrived at Noosa Civic and will be there for visits and photos until Tuesday, December 24.

Noosa Civic is giving two lucky Noosa News readers the chance to win a Santa Photo Gift pack valued at $112 each. Including printed photos in a selection of sizes, Christmas cards, a calendar, bookmarks, magnet frame and gift tags. Something for all the Grandparents, Aunties and Uncles.

Entries close 5pm on Friday, December 13.

To enter email your name, address and contact phone number to marketing@noosacivic.com.au.