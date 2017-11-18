Menu
Win a tinny in time for Christmas

DAVO'S Tackleworld is giving customers the chance to win a tinny worth more than $20,000.

Spend more than $100 in a single transaction at Davo's Tackleworld, Davo's Boating and Outdoors and Davo's Northshore Bait and Tackle - and you could be in with a chance to win the top prize, comprising a Clark Magnum 4.1 metre aluminium boat, 40hp Honda four-stroke outboard and custom built trailer fitted with mag wheels, plus some goodies thrown in.

Second prize is a locally made Viking Espri kayak valued at $799.

The winners will be drawn on December 17, outside the two Noosaville shops as Zinc 96.1 broadcasts live from the site.

Don't miss your chance to win these great prizes.

Visit fishingnoosa.com. au/davos for more information.

boat christmas competition davo's tackle noosa tinny

