Win tickets to Sahara Beck at the J on July 24 as part of the Noosa alive! festival competition.
News

Win an exclusive experience to Noosa alive!

Michele Sternberg
by
4th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

TO CELEBRATE the countdown to the 2019 Noosa alive! festival, readers have the chance to win an exclusive experience - show tickets, accommodation, brunch and a river cruise.

The prize includes double passes to see Sahara Beck and Ganz A Capella, two nights in a luxury apartment Peppers Noosa Resort, bottomless brunch at Miss Moneypenny's and two tickets on a Noosa Sunset Cruise with Noosa River and Canal Cruises.

To enter, answer this question: "What is the opening day of Noosa Alive! in 2019?”

Email your name and contact phone number to NoosaAliveComp@gmail.com with your answer in the subject line of your email.

The competition closes on Wednesday, July 10 and will be drawn at 2pm on Friday, July 12 at the Tourism Noosa Visitor Information Centre in Hastings St.

The winner will be notified by email.

Noosa alive! is a 10-day festival of theatre, literature, music, dance, film, visual arts, cuisine and forums.

For a taste of the festival fun, head to Noosa Civic on Friday, July 5 for the Noosa alive! Pop up.

