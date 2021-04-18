Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Out enjoying the June 2020 sun along the Maroochy River are Arlie, 3, and Tasha Everson with their dog Olive. Picture: Patrick Woods / File
Out enjoying the June 2020 sun along the Maroochy River are Arlie, 3, and Tasha Everson with their dog Olive. Picture: Patrick Woods / File
Weather

Wind chill factor drops Coast temperatures to a shiver

Matty Holdsworth
18th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Winter is slowly coming to the Sunshine Coast with a cold snap recorded across the region overnight dropping temperatures below average.

The weather bureau’s Shane Kennedy said showers rolled in and mixed with dry air to send the mercury down.

Mr Kennedy said the feels-like temperatures hit a “chilly” 15C at Sunshine Coast Airport about 6am (actual temperatures 17C).

The airport’s rain gauge also picked up 11mm and 23mm fell at Nambour, since 9am on Saturday.

NBN funding gives new ‘wings’ to cyber savvy Butterflies

DON‘T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Community group labels developer’s plans as ‘nonsense’

“It’s enough to be a cold snap, definitely feels like it, quite chilly,” Mr Kennedy said.

“With the wind chill factor around the feels-like temperatures will be below average.”

The Sunshine Coast has an average April minimum temperature of 17C and a top of 26C.

“It’s likely today (Sunday) will be the coldest, but similar Monday,” he said.

“Tops of 24C on Monday and 26C Tuesday.

“Should be quite clear and getting warm by Wednesday.”

Mr Kennedy said there was a 20 per cent chance for rainfall later in the week.

bureau of meteorology bureau of meteorology qld weather forecast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paedo pollie: Ex is selling my house while I’m in jailhouse

        Premium Content Paedo pollie: Ex is selling my house while I’m in jailhouse

        News A paedophile ex-deputy Noosa mayor has accused his former lover, who stood by him man throughout his trial, of trying to sell his house and keep the proceeds.

        Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        Premium Content Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        News Police and the government have taken the ‘extraordinary step’ of warning 220,000...

        Your vote: Coast hot spots chasing top tourism award

        Premium Content Your vote: Coast hot spots chasing top tourism award

        Travel Popular Coast destinations battle against nearby tourism rivals

        Dawn Fraser’s shocking tell-all reveals rape, abuse and love

        Premium Content Dawn Fraser’s shocking tell-all reveals rape, abuse and love

        News Dawn Fraser: From Olympic hero to personal tragedy