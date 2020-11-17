Menu
Hail Hits South-East Queensland Amid 'Life-Threatening' Storm Warnings
Wind, rain and hail: Coast in line for another monster storm

Jodie Callcott
17th Nov 2020 6:41 AM
DAMAGING winds, heavy rainfall and large hail is predicted to smash the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday and warned the storm could hit the Coast by Tuesday afternoon.

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the Coast could expect wind speeds of up to 40km/h by Tuesday evening and would continue on Wednesday.

 

 

He said Gold Coasters sweltered through the weekend with above average temperatures for November.

Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta hit 31C on Saturday, five degrees warmer than the same time last year.

Mr Kennedy said Tuesday would reach a top of 29C but a southerly wind change would cool things down.

 

Storm over Miami on November 1. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
"We're still looking at 28-29 degrees on the Gold Coast tomorrow, but it should be much cooler on Wednesday with a top of 26 degrees, and then mid-20s for the next several days," Mr Kennedy said.

The weather warning comes just weeks after a storm tore through the Gold Coast, cutting off power and suspending trains.

Thousands of homes in Pimpama, Coomera, Gaven, Helensvale, Lower Beechmont, Nerang, Ormeau and Yatala are without power after a massive hailstorm struck on November 1.

 

Storm clouds gather over Surfers Paradise. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
Queensland Fire and Emergency services and Gold Coast City Council issued emergency warnings as the storm intensified and urged motorists to get off the road and seek shelter.

Hail was reported in a number of suburbs including Pacific Pines, Helensvale, Southport and Coomera.

The storm also caused disruption at state election polling booths, with candidates and their supporters forced to take cover.

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

