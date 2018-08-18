Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

Fire permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast are suspended

Fire permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast are suspended

FIRE permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast have been suspended.

Earlier this morning, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service banned all fires in Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

"Permit holders in these areas are asked not to undertake their burns while this suspension is in place," a QFES statement read.

The order, made in anticipation of a significant wind change expected tomorrow, will be in place until further notice.

PERMITS SUSPENDED - SUNSHINE COAST TO BUNDABERG. All Permits to Light Fire have now been suspended in the following Local Government areas: Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Noosa, Sunshine Coast. More info: https://t.co/8f9wW3RDOC — South-East Queensland Alert (@seqalert) August 18, 2018

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a very dry air mass will be moving through Local Government Areas from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast from about midday onward tomorrow.

The south westerly wind change is expected to trigger extremely gusty conditions on Sunday and possibly into Monday.

"It'll be a pretty windy day and it'll be very dry tomorrow too," Meteorologist David Crock said.

"It will hang around for part of Monday and there'll be lots of wind warnings in place in coastal areas as well."

Mr Crock said BoM often liaised with QFES, who typically put fire bans in place based on meteorologists' advice.

Today's temperatures are well above average throughout the Wide Bay Burnett region.

The average maximum temperature for Bundaberg this time of year is 23.5 degrees. Today's max is 29.

"It's well above average and tomorrow it'll be warm again," Mr Crock told the NewsMail.

"But that wind will bring with it a much cooler and dryer airmass and temperatures will start to drop."