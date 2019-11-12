Windfall for local mens shed

Men's Shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton at the official opening of the Gordon Craig Annexe in 2018.

Men's Shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton at the official opening of the Gordon Craig Annexe in 2018.

NOOSA’S Men’s Shed has picked up a handy $7961 in federal funding for first aid training, exercise equipment and electronics.

The money represents the lion’s share of some $15,000 granted to four men’s sheds in Wide Bay, from Round 19 of the National Shed Development Programme.

“Men’s Sheds play a valuable role in the community, and I’m pleased to be able to boost the resources of the Gympie, Kilkivan, Maryborough and Noosa Men’s Sheds with this funding,” Wide Bay federal MP Llew O’Brien said.

“Belonging to a social group and staying connected people around us is really important for mental and emotional wellbeing, and this is why our local men’s sheds are such important places for men to meet up, have a chat and participate in projects.”

Gympie shed received $1200, Kilkivan $3605 and Maryborough $2170.