Menu
Login
Men's Shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton at the official opening of the Gordon Craig Annexe in 2018.
Men's Shed vice-president Ian Broadfoot with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton at the official opening of the Gordon Craig Annexe in 2018.
News

Windfall for local mens shed

Alan Lander
12th Nov 2019 6:00 PM

NOOSA’S Men’s Shed has picked up a handy $7961 in federal funding for first aid training, exercise equipment and electronics.

The money represents the lion’s share of some $15,000 granted to four men’s sheds in Wide Bay, from Round 19 of the National Shed Development Programme.

“Men’s Sheds play a valuable role in the community, and I’m pleased to be able to boost the resources of the Gympie, Kilkivan, Maryborough and Noosa Men’s Sheds with this funding,” Wide Bay federal MP Llew O’Brien said.

“Belonging to a social group and staying connected people around us is really important for mental and emotional wellbeing, and this is why our local men’s sheds are such important places for men to meet up, have a chat and participate in projects.”

Gympie shed received $1200, Kilkivan $3605 and Maryborough $2170.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Andrew’s students win international slam of mind games

        St Andrew’s students win international slam of mind games

        News St Andrews nail their critical thinking with dominant showing in Tassie.

        Noosa local ’spray back’ to council – ‘don’t poison our land’

        Noosa local ’spray back’ to council – ‘don’t poison our...

        News The trouble with sprays in Noosa – why locals are returning the spray.

        Carramar grateful for ‘successful’ evacuation

        Carramar grateful for ‘successful’ evacuation

        News It was a ‘stressful’ time as residents of a Tewantin aged care facility were...

        Sales hot for wildlife calendar

        Sales hot for wildlife calendar

        News A calendar filled with paintings by talented Noosa artists is raising money for a...