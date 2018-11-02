Menu
Login
Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.
Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.
Breaking

Window cleaners trapped 35 floors up

by Rohan Smith
2nd Nov 2018 7:42 AM

TWO window cleaners are trapped 35 floors up on a high-rise tower in the Melbourne CBD.

The pair can be seen clinging to the gantry outside the Spring Street building in the city's northern end.

At least seven fire trucks and several police vehicles have attended as the men wait to be rescued.

Pictures from news helicopters show several Melbourne Fire Brigade workers inside the building attempting to stabilise the platform before they can reel in the trapped pair.

The weather in Melbourne is hot and windy and it's believed the men were caught off guard by swirly conditions.

"Technicians are working to free two workers who became trapped on a gantry outside the 35th floor of a Spring Street building," a spokesperson for the MFB said.

"Please avoid the area and ensure roads are clear for emergency services."

Spring Street, home to the Victorian Parliament building, has been closed off as the rescue efforts continue.

More to come.

rohan.smith1@news.com.au | @ro_smith

editors picks high rise melbourne trapped window cleaner

Top Stories

    The heart of this race is all for kids as trio really put in

    The heart of this race is all for kids as trio really put in

    News Noosa Tri is all heart for these three

    • 2nd Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    It's Noosa Tri time as pulses are racing

    It's Noosa Tri time as pulses are racing

    News Noosa Tri time is full on

    Noosa real estate prices are 'safe'

    Noosa real estate prices are 'safe'

    News Noosa region safe from predicted massive price falls

    From superbike to bicycle as Troy's Noosa bid saddles up

    From superbike to bicycle as Troy's Noosa bid saddles up

    News Bike flyer to cycle the at Noosa Tri festival

    Local Partners