INSPIRED: Artist John Fuller has helped Noosa District High School students learn about art as a career.
Window to career in art world at Noosa High

24th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

NOOSA District State High School Year 12 Social and Community Studies students were provided with a personal insight into working in the creative industry through a presentation by local artist and art teacher John Fuller.

The students were impressed with the variety of local projects Mr Fuller has been involved with.

And they were impressed by his activism through art, including a Sekisui development protest.

The Year 12 Social and Community Studies students are studying a unit on art and the community, and Mr Fuller provided the students with some ideas for their assessment piece this term, which involves planning an art project that engages the community on an important social issue.

Mr Fuller helped the students with their assessment this term as well as presenting the classes with a realistic approach and outlook for those wishing to pursue a career in the arts.

