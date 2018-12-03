Menu
Food & Entertainment

Wines you'll want to try to celebrate silly season

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
3rd Dec 2018 2:00 PM

The silly season is almost upon us and that means time to bring out the good stuff as presents or celebrate the day with something a little bit more special. Here's three wines worthy of being on the table or under the tree.

A blend of Yarra Valley and Tasmanian grapes. Powerful nose: lemon curd, fresh grapefruit and rich white peach stone fruit with toasty oak. The palate brings finesse to the power: finishing taut and focussed with lip-smacking acidity. Match to your best white meats or seafood. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $103 Alc: 13.5%

 

From a single McLaren Vale vineyard, this sumptuous red displays rich blood plums, blackberry, dark chocolate, toasty spices and licorice. The silky, supple tannins make for an opulent experience. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $85 Alc: 14.5%

 

Under cork. A Coonawarra icon, this is the 20th release. Expressive choc/mint over rich cassis and blackberries with a long tail of flavour that includes more bay leaf spice and savoury black olive notes. Complex layers of fruit and plentiful elegant tannins make this a long-term investment. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $110 Alc: 14.5%

vinonotebook.com

