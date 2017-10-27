Winging it towards a boom time in Noosa

Noosa tourism is ready for take off

Noosa tourism is ready for take off John McCutcheon

NOOSA is on track to realise its goal of lifting its annual tourist spend from $940 million last year to $1.4 billion by 2022 after entering into key alliances this week to exploit the Sunshine Coast Airport expansion.

Tourism Noosa, Sunshine Coast Airport and Visit Sunshine Coast have signed an historic three-year aviation partnership agreement worth $1.2 million.

The equal partners are pooling $400,000 in marketing funds annually to grow business from the key interstate markets of Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, along with New Zealand - strategic routes identified as having the potential to generate sustained growth and regional dispersal.

Tourism Noosa chairman Steve McPharlin said that the "exciting” partnership was a collaborative vision by all parties.

"It builds on our ongoing strategic approach of working with partners to grow visitor expenditure throughout the region which creates and retains jobs,” Mr McPharlin said.

He said the level of concerted promotion was "so important to us”.

"It's outside of everything else that we do to promote the region. We've got a memorandum of understanding for three years as to how we're going to operate,” Mr McPharlin said.

"Now that we can plan three years ahead, we can get in in advance with the airlines and the other stakeholders, for example major travel agencies like Flight Centre, so they can buy into campaigns and increase the pot.”

Mr McPharlin said a lot of the airport traffic headed north to Noosa and "we're grateful for that”.

"The Sunshine Coast Council has done a great job as (airport) custodians. That airport is a really fantastic first impression for our visitors.”

Sunshine Coast Airport general manager Peter Pallot said: "The expansion of Sunshine Coast Airport will remove the constraints of our existing runway, support growth in our existing markets and provide the opportunity to grow new interstate and international markets.”

Visit Sunshine Coast chairman David Ryan said: "This new aviation initiative will ensure that we diversify our market base and are in the best position to take advantage of the airport's increased capacity to attract larger planes and new routes.”

In the year to June, 3.4 million Australians visited the Sunshine Coast - up 4.9% from the year before.