Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nicky Winmar will come face-to-face with Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott after the trio caused a racial furore over the St Kilda champion.
Nicky Winmar will come face-to-face with Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott after the trio caused a racial furore over the St Kilda champion.
News

Winmar and Newman ready for face-to-face battle

by Alice Coster
2nd Jul 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Nicky Winmar will come face-to-face with Sam Newman, Mike Sheahan and Don Scott on Friday after the trio caused a racial furore over the St Kilda champion's defiant jumper-lifting gesture.

Winmar and photographer Wayne Ludbey launched legal action against AFL identities Newman, Sheahan and Scott last week after they cast doubts that Winmar pointing to his skin was not about black pride but beating Collingwood on "guts."

Winmar and Ludbey, who photographed the now iconic image, engaged Leon Zwier of Arnold Bloch Leiber to pursue their legal options under defamation and racial vilification laws.

Newman, Sheahan and Scott have employed top media and defamation lawyer Justin Quill to act for them in Friday's meeting.

High-profile Indigenous journalist Stan Grant will attend as mediator along with former Federal Court judge and QC Ray Finkelstein.

Nicky Winmar in 1993
Nicky Winmar in 1993

An outraged Winmar told the Herald Sun the trio had painted him as a liar and that he was taking a stand.

"I know what I said. I am not a liar. These white fellas are tarnishing my legacy."

Former Herald Sun chief football writer Mike Sheahan quit controversial podcast, You Cannot Be Serious, with Newman and Scott on Tuesday after apologising for the hurt he had caused.

"The thing that worried me most is I definitely did hurt some people who I regard as football friends. Indigenous people, Indigenous players, who I have a healthy relationship with, they were hurt and angry," Sheahan said,

"I don't like unnecessarily hurting people. I'm speaking for me here. I think I see myself through their eyes as attacking an Aboriginal monument in football. I genuinely feel they were hurt by what I said.

"This is the forum where we discussed the issue initially and this is the forum where I should say I'm sorry for the pain I've caused you guys."

 

Originally published as Winmar, Newman set for face-to-face battle

nicky winmar sam newman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council responds to North Shore bridge possibility

        premium_icon Council responds to North Shore bridge possibility

        News A price rise at Noosa’s North Shore ferry has sparked comments supporting a bridge to be built from Tewantin to North Shore.

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend

        REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        premium_icon REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        News When Noosa dental assistant Sharni Pinfold starts talking about ‘revving up the...

        Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        premium_icon Iconic Noosa restaurant changes hands after 21 years

        News Since 1999, this Noosaville restaurant has been a favourite for tourists and local...