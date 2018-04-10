Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

THE 2018 Australian Body Art Festival saw around 60 competitors from around the nation embrace this year's theme of 'Wild Things” and put on a colourful show for over 8000 spectators in Cooroy last weekend.

Some of Australia's best body artists, face painters, visual artists and wearable art designers created and paraded their masterpieces across five competition categories.

Event Manager Danielle Taylor says the theme of "Wild Things” drew a wide range of interpretations across all competition categories and some truly incredible art emerged.

"It truly is phenomenal to watch the artists come together from near and far to create something special for the spectators,” she said.

"The artists were under pressure to create their masterpieces within the defined time limits of the competitions, yet all had smiles on their faces and really enjoyed themselves and celebrated the opportunity to work alongside fellow artists,” Danielle said.

The prize-winners for 2018 were:

BRUSH & SPONGE BODY ART

Winner: Wendy Fantasia from Melbourne, Vic

Runner Up & People's Choice: Kristy O'Neil from Adelaide, SA

AIRBRUSH BODY ART

Winner: Holly Hughes from Kandanga Creek, Qld

Runner Up: Sandra Temple from Brisbane, Qld

People's Choice: Elfie Janadem from Mount Burrell, NSW

SPECIAL EFFECTS BODY ART

Winner: Holly Hughes from Kandanga Creek, Qld

Runner Up & People's Choice: Sonja Howard from Brisbane, Qld

FACE PAINTING

Winner & People's Choice: Kristy O'Neil from Adelaide, SA

Runner Up: Ayesha Henderson from Sunshine Coast, Qld

WEARABLE ART (fabulous fashion made from recycled treasures)

Winner & People's Choice: Dominique Abraham from Pottsville, NSW

Runner Up: Isla Faulds from Cooran, Qld

BEST MODEL

Saturday: Alicia Davies from Sunshine Coast, Qld

Sunday: Simon Lyell from Brisbane, Qld

If you missed the fun or just want to relieve it, make sure you come to the photo exhibition of the photographic competitors at the Butter Factory Arts Centre from 12 May to 23 May with the official launch and prize giving ceremony on Saturday 12 May at 2pm during the Cooroy Fusion Festival.

Visit the website www.australianbodyart.com.au or Facebook @AustralianBodyArtFestival for more information and photos.