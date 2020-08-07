Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The winners of the National Aborigina and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards have been announced in Darwin tonight.
The winners of the National Aborigina and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards have been announced in Darwin tonight.
Art & Theatre

Winners of national Indigenous art awards revealed

by WILL ZWAR, will.zwar@news.com.au
7th Aug 2020 7:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PEACEFUL moment in time, travelling 300km/h on a bullet train, allowed Yirrkala woman Siena Stubbs the chance to stop and reflect just three days after the death of her grandmother.

Her time-lapse video filmed on board the Shinkansen bullet train from Nagoya to Kyoto has won the Telstra Multimedia Award at the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Art Awards tonight.

The night's major prize, for the 2020 Telstra Art Award, went to Fitzroy Crossing artist Ngarralja Tommy May for his work Wirrkanja.

As well as Ms Stubbs, other category winners from the NT were Adrian Jangala Robertson (Telstra General Painting Award) and Marrnyula Munungurr (Telstra Bark Painting Award). Iluwanti Ken (Telstra Works on Paper Award), Jenna Lee (Wandjuk Marika 3D Memorial Award) and Cecilia Umbagai (Telstra Emerging Artist Award) rounded out the list of winners.

Speaking about her artwork, Ms Stubbs said she had gone into shock after her grandmother's death, wondering whether she could leave her family for a school trip planned for Japan

But she knew it was what her grandmother would have wanted.

After leaving her family in East Arnhem land, flying to Japan and rushing from planes to trains, she finally found some peace and quiet on the bullet train.

"Time just slowed down, even though it's a bullet train and you're going 300km/h," Ms Stubbs said.

"I was sitting on this train and thinking this is a weird occurrence, the fact I'm on this train that's going so fast, yet I'm still."

Originally published as Winners of national Indigenous art awards revealed

aborigina and torres strait islander art awards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOOD TO GROW: Kids learn not so fast food

        Premium Content GOOD TO GROW: Kids learn not so fast food

        News Teaching schoolchildren across the region how to grow easy and nutritious micro greens thanks to the expert advice …

        Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

        Premium Content Plans to relocate popular Noosa restaurant revealed

        News Next chapter for Sum Yung Guys is sure to be even tastier

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support

        Coast rugby’s meanest men and biggest hitters

        Premium Content Coast rugby’s meanest men and biggest hitters

        Rugby Union VOTE IN OUR POLL: From bone-rattling Fijian powerhouses to blokes who “cut you in...