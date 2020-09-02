Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Golden
Golden
Weather

Winter on Gold Coast continues worrying trend

by Luke Mortimer
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE long-term trend of drier winters has continued on the Gold Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said rainfall was "a touch below the long-term average" and winter was marked by "near average temperatures".

The average winter rainfall on the Gold Coast is about 200mm and parts of the Coast recorded only 100mm, Ms Pattie said.

While some areas were blessed with up to 250mm, the downpours were linked to storm systems and not at all widespread.

The Gold Coast Seaway recorded 227mm.

The coldest temperature was on July 5 when it hit 7.2 degrees at the Seaway.

The hottest temperature was on August 19 when 26.3 degrees was recorded.

"It's been very dry," Ms Pattie said.

"The trend of the dry winters continues, though there was a little more rain than last year.

"It was a little bit wetter, but certainly not a wet winter by any stretch.

"With the temperatures, the trend of warmer than average continued."

Ms Pattie said there were "rain bands in the southwest" of the state, which "never really swept east" to give the Gold Coast a drenching.

Originally published as Winter on Gold Coast continues worrying trend

More Stories

climate change gold coast rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Satanic Mass free to go ahead despite church’s outcry

        Premium Content Satanic Mass free to go ahead despite church’s outcry

        Council News Despite a petition with up to 35,000 signatures, Noosa Council has confirmed they will not stand in the way of a sold-out Satanic Mass.

        Key advisers say Qld’s COVID recovery plan lacks vision

        Premium Content Key advisers say Qld’s COVID recovery plan lacks vision

        News Business group slams Qld’s COVID economic plan

        Family distressed after finding joey shot dead on property

        Premium Content Family distressed after finding joey shot dead on property

        Environment Family distressed after finding dead joey on property. GRAPHIC PICS

        Sex offender’s sleepover with child after disgusting bus act

        Premium Content Sex offender’s sleepover with child after disgusting bus act

        Crime A child sex offender failed to tell police he was living with kids