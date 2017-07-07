Winter paradise

SCHOOL holiday bookings in Noosa have been "strong” for the winter break, Tourism Noosa says.

The organisation has reported solid interest in the shire's beaches, resorts and many attractions.

The Queensland school holiday fortnight ends today, however visitors from NSW and Victoria have a further week of holiday fun.

The week's unseasonably high temperatures have increased tourism activity, particularly from the day-tripper south-east corner, as the region has experienced extraordinary highs of up to 26C, although the weather bureau said this weekend and the start of next week were likely to be more in line with usual winter expectations, but staying dry.

"The winter school holidays have been strong for Noosa, with the visitor information centre reporting solid bookings and Tourism Noosa's members reporting strong visitation,” Tourism Noosa chief executive Damien Massingham said.

"Lee-Ann Hay from Seahaven Noosa reported that school holidays are busy at the moment, with the southerners enjoying the great winter temperatures of 25 degrees this week,” he said.

"Jim Lloyd from Metzo Noosa Resort in Noosaville reported they are fully booked for the July school holiday period, with most of their guests travelling from interstate.

"He said the weather has been warm and sunny, allowing our visitors to enjoy the many and varied experiences that Noosa has to offer.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said while there are a few showers occurring today, with even a slight chance of a thunderstorm, Sunday and into next week would return to normal winter patterns with sunny skies, daytime temperatures to about 21C and cooler evenings down to about 10C.

Noosa's tourism is also about to enjoy a boost from the 2017 Air New Zealand direct flights season from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast, which starts today, with three or four incoming flights per week.