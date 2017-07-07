20°
News

Winter paradise

Alan Lander | 7th Jul 2017 12:45 PM
FUN IN SUN: Winter in Noosa.
FUN IN SUN: Winter in Noosa. Michele Sternberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SCHOOL holiday bookings in Noosa have been "strong” for the winter break, Tourism Noosa says.

The organisation has reported solid interest in the shire's beaches, resorts and many attractions.

The Queensland school holiday fortnight ends today, however visitors from NSW and Victoria have a further week of holiday fun.

The week's unseasonably high temperatures have increased tourism activity, particularly from the day-tripper south-east corner, as the region has experienced extraordinary highs of up to 26C, although the weather bureau said this weekend and the start of next week were likely to be more in line with usual winter expectations, but staying dry.

"The winter school holidays have been strong for Noosa, with the visitor information centre reporting solid bookings and Tourism Noosa's members reporting strong visitation,” Tourism Noosa chief executive Damien Massingham said.

"Lee-Ann Hay from Seahaven Noosa reported that school holidays are busy at the moment, with the southerners enjoying the great winter temperatures of 25 degrees this week,” he said.

"Jim Lloyd from Metzo Noosa Resort in Noosaville reported they are fully booked for the July school holiday period, with most of their guests travelling from interstate.

"He said the weather has been warm and sunny, allowing our visitors to enjoy the many and varied experiences that Noosa has to offer.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said while there are a few showers occurring today, with even a slight chance of a thunderstorm, Sunday and into next week would return to normal winter patterns with sunny skies, daytime temperatures to about 21C and cooler evenings down to about 10C.

Noosa's tourism is also about to enjoy a boost from the 2017 Air New Zealand direct flights season from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast, which starts today, with three or four incoming flights per week.

Noosa News

Topics:  noosa tourism school holidays weather winter break

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tackling beach scourge

Tackling beach scourge

Chance to cme clean and help us be plastic free

Concerns about Cooroy's growth

Rod Ritchie President CARA (Cooroy Area Residents Association) Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Residents stay on the alert

Letting gardens go wild with a hand from NICA

WILD TIME: Set your garden up for wildlife with help from NICA.

Opening you yard to wild ways

Worth 'more than council being de-amalgamated'

SAVE US: Noosa koalas are in need our urgent help

Koala report pending

Local Partners

Mayor joins fund-raising Sleepout

There are more homeless people in Noosa than you might think

Recycling in centre before you hit landfill

The Resource Recovery Centre at Eumundi-Noosa Road is now even more accessible.

Recycling in centre before you hit landfill

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Winter bowls carnival's 55th edition gets under way

UNDER WAY: Rob Wastell in action during the opening day's play of the Sunshine Coast Winter Bowls Carnival.

There has already been a host of prelude competitions.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

Mooloolaba Canal Front Unit

1/16 Pangarinda Place, Mooloolaba 4557

Apartment 3 2 1 $469,000

A fantastic waterfront apartment! This is a great opportunity to purchase a waterfront apartment with a spectacular view over the Mooloolaba canal, within...

Mooloolaba Hot Spot

71 Poinsettia Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

House 4 2 2 $650,000

This well presented family home is nestled in a sought after, tree lined street in Mooloolaba, just moments to major amenities, cafés and stunning beaches of both...

Walk Right in, Sit Right Down

81 Sam White Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $539,000

Ideally set in leafy Buderim, here you can walk right in, sit right down and because there's not a thing to do, let your hair hang down. Three living areas allow...

Executive Style Living in Kawana Health Precinct

45 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Centrally located within the Oceanside precinct in Birtinya, these well-appointed turnkey terrace homes won't be available for long. Functional designs that...

Executive Style Living in Kawana Health Precinct

39 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Centrally located within the Oceanside precinct in Birtinya, these well-appointed turnkey terrace homes won't be available for long. Functional designs that...

Executive Style Living in Kawana Health Precinct

35 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Centrally located within the Oceanside precinct in Birtinya, these well-appointed turnkey terrace homes won't be available for long. Functional designs that...

Executive Style Living in Kawana Health Precinct

37 Affinity Place, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Centrally located within the Oceanside precinct in Birtinya, these well-appointed turnkey terrace homes won't be available for long. Functional designs that...

Alexandra Headlands Finest Luxury Apartments - Construction now Commenced!

Lots 1-4 33-35 Edward Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 3 3 3 From $1,690,000

Inspired by the sun and guided by modernism, Le Soleil will captivate those looking for contemporary architectural living at its best. Featuring four exclusive...

PRICE REDUCED- PERFECT FIRST HOME- LOW BODY CORP!

3/23 Maltman Street South, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 2 2 1 $369,000 - PRICE...

- Open plan living capturing views and sea breezes - Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and bench space - East facing balcony, enjoy the morning sun and BBQs...

DUAL LIVING WITH ENORMOUS GARAGE FOR ALL OF THE TOYS

17 Heron Drive, Aroona 4551

House 5 3 8 BY NEGOTIATION

- Rarely properties with features like this home come to the market - Fully renovated with ducted air-con throughout & genuine dual living home - The home...

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Sea-view home in best street

Original Sunrise Beach home highlights Noosa auctions this weekend

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!