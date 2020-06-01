Menu
What a spectacular end to autumn in Noosa and something to reflect upon.
Winter’s bite is not far away

Peter Gardiner
1st Jun 2020 7:00 AM
WELCOME to winter, but this morning it seems to have slept in.

After the recent cold snap June 1 has brought us a mild improvement. The 16 degrees outside is making it easier to get out and about as our restricted lives steadily ease.

Today the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a tops of 24 degrees for Noosa and a chance of a real mixed bag of weather.

The BoM said there is a chance of fog early this morning and a 20 per cent chance of a shower later this even.

However a cold front from the south will steadily drop our temps with tomorrow turning on an expected minimum morning of 14 and maximum of 22 degrees with winds west to southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h.

We then have to shiver through Wedensday’s forecast minimum of 8 degrees and maximum of 20. Winds will be southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning.

Local photographer Angela Farnsworth, one of the many talented Noosa photographers, was spoiled for scenic choice at the end of autumn.

“What a spectacular end to autumn with incredible sunsets to enjoy,” Angela said nsapiing this recently.

“The pink clouds are reminiscent of cherry blossoms beautifully reflected in the calm waters.”

That’s hard to argue with.

