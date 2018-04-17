Winx equals career-best rating

Hugh Bowman takes Winx to victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday, April 14. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

WONDER mare Winx equalled her career-best rating with her stunning win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick.

Form guru Gary Crispe, who compiles the Australian Timeform ratings, says Winx has proved she is going as well as ever after winning her 25th race in succession to equal Black Caviar's record.

Winx returned a 134 Timeform rating in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, equalling her peak performance from the George Ryder Stakes last year.

Crispe says Winx has maintained her form at a very high level for three years and he is adamant there are no signs her extraordinary ability is diminishing.

"The evidence shows that at the age of six Winx remains as good as she has ever been,'' Crispe said.

"There is nothing to suggest she can't improve her ratings next season, either.''

The early indications from trainer Chris Waller is that Winx will race on next season as a seven-year-old, which gives her an opportunity to improve her Timeform rating and join Black Caviar as the greatest mare of them all.

"There is a lot of debate now about how Winx compares to Black Caviar, and Phar Lap for that matter,'' Crispe said.

Pure brilliance: Hugh Bowman and Winx take out the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

"This is an emotive argument because everyone who follows racing has an opinion, but Timeform ratings, which have been around since 1948, is recognised as the global standard for measurement of thoroughbred racehorse performance and has a process to compare the champions.

"Black Caviar, during her unbeaten 25-race career, reached a Timeform rating of 136, which makes her the equal top-rated filly or mare in Timeform history, alongside European champions Allez France and Habibti.

Hugh Bowman salutes after Winx’s latest victory. Picture: Getty Images

"Winx has threatened to get to that level a few times in her career but remains just shy of it at this point.''

Crispe said Winx's win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes was electrifying as she came from last at the 800m to round up a quality field and win comfortably by almost four lengths.

"The Queen Elizabeth field was a race with real depth including the Doncaster Mile and Epsom Handicap winner Happy Clapper, multiple Group 1 winner Humidor, both with Timeform ratings of 129, plus the 2000m weight-for-age specialist Gailo Chop (125) and the classy former Japanese galloper Ambitious (122),'' Crispe said.

"After carefully studying the race, Winx has matched her previous best Timeform rating of 134. This figure was achieved after factoring in sectional times.''

Crispe said the steady early race tempo meant that although the overall time was only fair it added further merit to Winx's win as she was able to score a wide margin.