Toilet paper shortage causing clog issues in Noosa

THIS may be a bum wrap but Unitywater is lifting the lid on Toilet Papergate.

The Noosa utility provider which looks after our loo systems believes its purifying plants are under strain brought about by the toilet paper shortage.

Unitywater's Rhett Duncan is poo-pooing the panic-buying of the three-ply due to the coronavirus, which has left some locals resorting to using wet wipes instead possibly creating havoc when residents try to flush away.

Unitywater is urging the community not to load up the pedestals with anything other than the Three Ps - pee, poo and toilet paper.

"We don't mind what you wipe with, but if it's not toilet paper, please ensure you put it in the bin," Mr Duncan said.

"We've heard of people cutting up old clothes or using newspaper, and while this might 'do the job', if you flush them down the toilet, you could cause blockages or sewage overflows in your home.

"Not only are these unpleasant, but can be expensive for homeowners to fix."

He said wet wipes, paper towels and tissues can create fatbergs or blockages when flushed and even if they say 'flushable', they don't break down like toilet paper does.

"Please ensure they go in the bin," Mr Duncan said.

"Unfortunately, we have to deal with blockages which not only damage our infrastructure and impact how it operates, but it also means we have to divert our crews from other important jobs across our systems."

More information: www.unitywater.com/wetwipesarerubbish

DON'T FLUSH:

• Wet wipes

• Tissues

• Paper towel

• Sanitary products

• Cotton tips

• False teeth

• Toys.