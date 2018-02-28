Wise words help students tackle Year 12

SUNSHINE Beach State High School graduates delivered a welcome reality check to students currently navigating the nightmare that can be Year 12.

Seven of last year's high achieving students returned to the school last week to give their tips and tricks on not just surviving their last year of high school, but getting the best results possible.

OP4 graduate Alex Fitzgerald is enrolled in occupational therapy and had some wise words for those wanting to achieve equally as good results.

"Go to as many tutorials as possible and talk to teachers to clarify everything,” she said.

"Also don't rush things, don't leave things to the last minute. Be prepared.”

Fellow top student Kyla Burgess, who is enrolled to study biomedical science, told her younger peers not to stress about the QCS.

"It's not that scary or hard,” she said.

"It's actually pretty casual and getting breakfast and doing meditation before the exam is fun. Just make sure you take your time and prepare beforehand.”

OP6 scorer Kelsie Ball said it was key not to worry about how well everyone else was doing either.

"Don't get caught up comparing your work to others,” she said.