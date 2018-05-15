'Wish we were in our 1970's time-warp Noosa'

PARADISE POSER: The good old days - or are we better off with greater variety and a contemporary look?

HAVE we already lost paradise here? That's the compelling question posed by local community leader Rod Ritchie after posting a 1970's postcard of Noosa Heads.

And within hours of that going online, the Cooroy Area Residents Association president had plenty of comments, with some saying either we've seen our best days, or we're doing just fine so just appreciate the modern developments.

"Noosa in the early 1970s was a different place as you can see from this old postcard,” Mr Ritchie said in the post.

"It really makes you wonder just how much of the joint was 'saved' by community groups and how much developers just got on with the job of doing what they do best: 'making a quid'.”

Mr Ritchie also posted a photo of Noosa Heads in recent times which he was said "very nice looking, but with a much higher population density and big changes to the river mouth”.

"Yes, it's still a beautiful place and many more people get to enjoy it, but we are stuck today with the costs of pumping sand, dredging channels, maintaining the vegetation, and protecting the canal estates from the sea.

"It's a cost current ratepayers bear, and one that endures long after the developers have gone. meanwhile, the shire has 170km of dirt roads that will most likely never see bitumen.”

The Noosa News points out the cost of sand replenishment and ongoing maintenance of Main Beach is not part of general rates, but funded by a special levy on properties only in the immediate area of Hastings St and surrounds. Whether that cost is passed on to visitors and locals who use these commercial facilities is open to conjecture.

One glass half full commentator was Emma Pike.

"We have definitely evolved not necessarily for the worst, moving forward with change and a lot more people ... it is still a beautiful place,” she said.

"Infrastructure, climate change, population ... the more people who drive along these dirt roads the busier they become then they will change to and become more of a priority.

"Embrace the change.”

Ms Pike said: "We can't stop it and our taxes never go to what we want them to from my experience. We are very lucky to live where we do. There are a lot bigger problems going on in the world.”

Rick Baulch said: "That's when Noosa was at its best, no crowded streets, no traffic jams, no parking problems and last but not least no over-crowded beach.”

Tony Miller added: "Developers stuffed it.”

One area in the postcard that is not as "green” is Noosa Woods which is developed for the camping ground. It came with its own pressures such as deforestation of remnant rainforest so the Playford Noosa Council in 1990 decided it would be a far greater asset as parkland.

Plus a beach rock wall (but no groynes yet) is in place that will impact on the river mouth system.