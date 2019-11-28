Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The son of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.
The son of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.
Crime

'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

by LEA EMERY
28th Nov 2019 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SON of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.

Paanice Frauline Lawrence is accused of shooting her partner Scott Morrison in Southport in the early hours of January 3, last year.

She is charged with one count each of murder and possessing a weapon.

Her son Tuki Terangi Lawrence refused to provide evidence in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Kerry Magee tried to get Mr Lawrence to take an affirmation in the court.

"Just charge me, charge me with something," he said via video link from a New South Wales prison.

"I am not going to proceed with this."

Mr Lawrence said he was not even prepared to answer questions asked by his mother's legal representatives.

He said he did not want to get legal advice and the Magistrate could just charge him.

Mr Lawrence told the court he was "still going to court for terrorism offences".

The committal hearing has been stood down.

It is expected to take two days.

domestic violence murder paanice frauline lawrence tuki terangi lawrence violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        premium_icon Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        Environment An architect believes the Sekisui House development would give a “heightened appreciation” of Yaroomba and the surrounding landscape, including Mount Coolum.

        Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        premium_icon Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        News Noosa Council looks for a parking barrier to ease road congestion.

        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...

        Schools join the race to zero

        Schools join the race to zero

        News Local school are being called upon to help reduce emissions across the Shire.