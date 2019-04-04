Wizard of oz musical theatre casts a Noosa spell

They're off to see the wizard in Noosa.

LAST Saturday saw Samantha Dodemaide teach a musical theatre workshop for Coast Academy of Song and Dance in Noosaville.

Samantha is Australia's leading lady of musical theater, having performed as Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz', understudied Tina Arena as Eva Peron in 'Evita', and will soon be playing 'Elphaba' in Wicked, and understudying for Roxy in 'Chicago'.

She was in Noosa over the weekend performing for one night only in 'Diva's' at the J Theater. While she was here, she asked Anna Quayle of Coast Academy of Song and Dance if she could hold a workshop for CASD students, and of course Anna jumped at the opportunity.

"It was a huge success" Anna said, "the students thoroughly enjoyed it, and it was just such a thrill and privilege to have Sam come in and spend time with us. A few of the students and I also went to see her in Diva's the night before- she was just brilliant."

She gave the students acting tips and taught them techniques on how to embody a character physically and inject the right energy in to the role.

She even drilled them in different Musical Theatre dance styles, and taught them choreography from the Australian Tour of 'The Wizard of Oz'.

"We just loved it," said Anna.