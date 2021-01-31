Woke brigade are on a mad rush to be outraged

Do you consider yourself normal? It's a question that was put to me recently by a good friend and I argued that I believed I was the gold standard in Aussie "normalness'.

He said I was far from normal because I pissed so many people off with my centre-right beliefs. And that's where I had him.

You see, I argued, the elitist angry mob that you see going after the centre-right are not your typical Australian.

Australians are a naturally happy-go-lucky mob with a glass half full attitude to life.

The angry ones have a chip on their shoulder and because they are right on everything, they're actually pretty boring.

As Mark Twain so eloquently put it: "Never argue with an idiot. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.''

It's those "quiet'' Australians who keep their views pretty much to themselves.

They believe everybody deserves a fair go, that a good day's work deserves a good day's pay and that family and friends are the cornerstone of our existence.

They are the Aussies that love their sport, love a punt and a good laugh. They don't take life too seriously.

They love Paul Hogan, they're not into political correctness and they celebrate our national days with passion and fervour.

They even love cheese, whatever the brand.

Unlike Kerry O'Brien, the formerly highly respected ABC broadcaster who has "woken'' from his retirement slumber to refuse an Australia Day award. All because he has a problem with tennis legend Margaret Court's views. He's obviously been hanging around too long with Paul Keating.

It is a testament to Margaret Court's resolve and strength that she has maintained her dignity throughout this process. Shame the same can't be said of others.

Rugby player Israel Folau had similar views to Court about marriage and he was banished from the game and sent packing to Europe.

As a journalist for nearly 40 years, I have written millions of words, many of them dissected and dismembered by those who oppose my views. As a newspaper editor, I made a point of running provocative, critical letters of my masthead and my opinions.

It's called democracy and if you want the alternative, take a look at the fantasy words coming from China right now on so-called bullying. Like America, this country is divided, split down the middle by those with differing ideological and political views.

The problem is the tolerance of different perspectives has been lost by the hatred and zealotry of opposing sides. You're either with Scomo, or he's a rotten turd. You're either with Annastacia or you're a card-carrying fascist. You're either with Dan or you're a Tory Nancy boy.

You're either with Peter Dutton or you'll put a sticker on your car saying "dump Dutton''.

You're either a climate change believer or headed for eternal damnation in hell as the planet destroys itself.

You're either with the ABC or part of the Murdoch conspiracy set. I yearn for the day when Australians play every policy ball on its merits.

What I mean by that is that people with hard Left views can surely see the need for a change to juvenile justice and bail laws, to stop innocent people being mowed down by alleged teenage drug-addled monsters.

Yet because of their dogmatic approach to social justice issues, they are locked into policy that is clearly not working. Where's the flexibility comrade? Where's the commonsense comrade?

Instead, we've got Monday morning quarterbacks sitting at their keyboards or punching out 280 words on Twitter, decrying Australians for having an opinion that is different to theirs.

Worse, we've got people being bestowed with honours that celebrate their achievements in Australia, only to reject the accolade to cosy up to the Loony Left.

I'll take normal over trendy every time.

