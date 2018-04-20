Police pull guns on teen waving around 40cm knife

POLICE were forced to draw their guns when an 18-year-old woman walked along Hervey Bay's Esplanade waving around a knife.



Lucy Carice Thorburn-Hancox appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, where she told the magistrate she was drunk during the ordeal.

She pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear and obstructing police.



The court heard a terrified group of people at Apex Park waved down police on March 16 about 11.40pm, alerting them of the armed woman.



Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Thorburn-Hancox was holding a 40cm stainless steel bread cutting knife.



"Police located the female, and drew the firearm at (her) until she dropped the knife to the ground," Snr Const Sperling said.



"(She) initially did not comply with the request.



"(She) was told multiple times she was under arrest."



Eventually Thorburn-Hancox threw the knife onto a road and surrendered.



Representing herself, the young woman from Urraween said she picked the knife up and took off "out of impulse" after her mum had been injured.

"I was intoxicated that night," Thorburn-Hancox said.



She was placed on a nine-month probation order.

