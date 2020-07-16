Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
News

Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

by SARAH MATTHEWS and JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crash nt vehicle rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learning to be bush smart in Belli Creek

        premium_icon Learning to be bush smart in Belli Creek

        Community A $30,000 three-year commitment from the Cooroy and Pomona Bendigo Banks makes world of difference at bush campus.

        WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

        premium_icon WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

        News The Hemsworth brothers have put their competitive streak to the test during their...

        FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        premium_icon FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        Crime Almost 30,000 Sunshine Coast residents owe more than $55 million in State...

        Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        premium_icon Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        Travel New report reveals Coast suburbs on travel wish lists