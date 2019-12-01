Menu
Mt. Beerwah is a magnet for climbers but has been the scene of many falls.
Woman, 60, falls 20m off mountain

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 9:33 AM
A 60-year-old woman has been transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital after falling 20 metres while climbing Mount Beerwah early this morning.

 

MOUNT Beerwah offers challenging routes for experienced climbers as well as less arduous tracks for others.
A Careflight helicopter crew, Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and SES crews attended the scene just after 5am.

The woman was treated at the scene before being prepared for transport to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman had suffered lower leg pain, abrasions and head injuries in the fall.

